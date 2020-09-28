Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour postponed: BCB

Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour for a three-match Test series has been postponed, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said Monday.
We're not touring Sri Lanka now. We can't follow the condition ... So this series is postponed and requires a reschedule
"We're not touring Sri Lanka now. We can't follow the condition ... So this series is postponed and requires a reschedule," he told the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.
He said BCB will now prepare to resume domestic cricket. Before that, the members of the national team will play two or three-day matches among them. In the meantime, BCB will take required steps to host domestic cricket.
This series was originally scheduled for July-August this year. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, both boards agreed to play it in October-November.
As per the health protocol set by Sri Lanka, everyone entering the island nation is required to undergo 14-day quarantine. But BCB urged them to cut the period by half and allow the team to train during quarantine.
The BCB president on 14 September said the Lankan board is unable to accept the conditions of Bangladesh as the COVID-19 task force of Sri Lanka will not allow anyone to enter the country without strict 14-day quarantine.
BCB head also said that they might not continue with the series if SLC fails to arrange a shorter quarantine. The Tigers were due to fly for Sri Lanka on 27 September. Keeping this date in mind, cricketers were in a bio-secure bubble for five days.
After being confirmed that a flight to Sri Lanka is not possible on 27 September, BCB allowed the cricketers to break the bubble and go to their families.
This series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship. Bangladesh have already played three matches of this event- two against India and one against Pakistan- and lost all of them.