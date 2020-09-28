Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka tour postponed: BCB



"We're not touring Sri Lanka now. We can't follow the condition ... So this series is postponed and requires a reschedule," he told the media at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, reports UNB.



He said BCB will now prepare to resume domestic cricket. Before that, the members of the national team will play two or three-day matches among them. In the meantime, BCB will take required steps to host domestic cricket.



This series was originally scheduled for July-August this year. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, both boards agreed to play it in October-November.



