Bangladesh’s Test reboot up against ghosts of Antigua

2022 could easily be labelled as the year of batting collapses for Bangladesh.

Two of Bangladesh’s lowest ever totals in Tests have come this year. The Tigers have played six Tests so far in 2022. In four of those Tests, they have lost five or more wickets with less than 40 runs on the board.

Constant batting collapses have left everyone puzzled. The team management has also been left scratching their heads to figure out why the team’s top-order is disintegrating in every other match.