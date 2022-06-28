Bangladesh’s trip to Dominica postponed due to Atlantic cyclone

Rovman Powell was named as the new vice-captain of the T20I team while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie earned a call-up to the ODI team for the first time.
The three-match T20I series will begin on 2 July. The second and third T20I will take place on 3 and 7 July respectively.
The three ODIs will take place on 10, 13 and 16 July respectively.
T20 Internationals
Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.
Reserve: Dominic Drakes
One-Day Internationals
Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales
Reserve: Romario Shepherd