Bangladesh’s trip to Dominica postponed due to Atlantic cyclone

After losing the Test series, Bangladesh is set to play three T20Is against West Indies from 2 July

Bangladesh team’s trip to Dominica from Saint Lucia to take part in the Twenty20 International series against West Indies got postponed by a day due to a cyclone brewing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Cricket West Indies (CW) announced that instead of Wednesday, the Bangladesh team will go to Dominica on Thursday on a ship.

CW also announced their T20I and One-Day International (ODI) squads for the series.

Rovman Powell was named as the new vice-captain of the T20I team while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie earned a call-up to the ODI team for the first time.

The three-match T20I series will begin on 2 July. The second and third T20I will take place on 3 and 7 July respectively.

The three ODIs will take place on 10, 13 and 16 July respectively.

T20 Internationals

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Reserve: Dominic Drakes

One-Day Internationals

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales

Reserve: Romario Shepherd

