Batting consultant Craig McMillan declines to join Bangladesh team

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan, who had been appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for the tour of Sri Lanka 2020, has informed the BCB that he is unable to join the Bangladesh team due to a loss in the family, reports UNB.



BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury on Saturday said, "Craig has communicated to us that his father has passed away recently and therefore it would not be possible for him to take up the batting consultant's position of the Bangladesh team for the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka.







