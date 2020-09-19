Batting consultant Craig McMillan declines to join Bangladesh team

Prothom Alo English Desk
Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan, who had been appointed Bangladesh batting consultant for the tour of Sri Lanka 2020, has informed the BCB that he is unable to join the Bangladesh team due to a loss in the family, reports UNB.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury on Saturday said, "Craig has communicated to us that his father has passed away recently and therefore it would not be possible for him to take up the batting consultant's position of the Bangladesh team for the upcoming tour to Sri Lanka.



"We fully understand his situation. Our sympathies are with Craig and his family during this difficult time," he added.

Meanwhile, the ensuing tour of Bangladesh Cricket team to Sri Lanka to play a three-match Test Series, has become uncertain due to mandatory 14-day quarantine in the Island nation,, imposed by Sri Lankan Health authority .

