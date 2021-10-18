Cricket

Batting has been a big concern: Mahmudullah

Prothom Alo English Desk
Shakib Al Hasan walks back to the pavilion after getting out during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs Scotland at Al Amerat Cricket ground in Muscat on Sunday
Shakib Al Hasan walks back to the pavilion after getting out during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh vs Scotland at Al Amerat Cricket ground in Muscat on SundayANI

After suffering a six-run shock defeat to Scotland in their first match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad said the blame should go to batters who failed to score runs when they needed to, reports UNB.

He also said the Tigers are looking forward to making a comeback.

Bangladesh needed to chase down a target of 141 in their first match. But they tumbled for 134 for seven in 20 overs and lost the match by six runs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Right before the World Cup, Bangladesh also lost two warm-up matches to Sri Lanka and Ireland.

"Our batting has been a big concern," Mahmudullah said after the match. "We have to bat better. With Mohammad Saifuddin at number 9, we have a deep batting line. So we have to bat aggressively regardless of the situation of the match."

Advertisement

In the powerplay, Bangladesh only scored 25 for two. Mahmudullah said it is the point where Bangladesh need to work more. "We failed to bat well during the powerplay. We have to do well next time we take the field. We are a good T20 team. We can win games if we play our best cricket."

Bangladesh will take on the hosts Oman on 19 October in their second match of Round 1. Oman beat Papua New Guinea in their first match by 10 wickets.

In the last Round 1 match, Bangladesh will face Papua New Guinea on 21 October.

Read more from Cricket
Advertisement