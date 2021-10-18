Right before the World Cup, Bangladesh also lost two warm-up matches to Sri Lanka and Ireland.
"Our batting has been a big concern," Mahmudullah said after the match. "We have to bat better. With Mohammad Saifuddin at number 9, we have a deep batting line. So we have to bat aggressively regardless of the situation of the match."
In the powerplay, Bangladesh only scored 25 for two. Mahmudullah said it is the point where Bangladesh need to work more. "We failed to bat well during the powerplay. We have to do well next time we take the field. We are a good T20 team. We can win games if we play our best cricket."
Bangladesh will take on the hosts Oman on 19 October in their second match of Round 1. Oman beat Papua New Guinea in their first match by 10 wickets.
In the last Round 1 match, Bangladesh will face Papua New Guinea on 21 October.