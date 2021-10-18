Batting has been a big concern: Mahmudullah

After suffering a six-run shock defeat to Scotland in their first match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad said the blame should go to batters who failed to score runs when they needed to, reports UNB.

He also said the Tigers are looking forward to making a comeback.

Bangladesh needed to chase down a target of 141 in their first match. But they tumbled for 134 for seven in 20 overs and lost the match by six runs.



