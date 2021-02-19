BCB announces Bangladesh squad for New Zealand tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced a 20-member squad for the New Zealand tour of three ODIs and as many T20Is, reports UNB.

The team will depart on 23 February.

The ODIs of this tour are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Bangladesh are currently number two in the points table of this event with three wins from three games so far.

It'll be Bangladesh's first New Zealand tour after the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch in 2019. During the attack, the Bangladesh team was near one of those mosques, but they escaped unhurt.