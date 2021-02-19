BCB announces Bangladesh squad for New Zealand tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday announced a 20-member squad for the New Zealand tour of three ODIs and as many T20Is, reports UNB.
The team will depart on 23 February.
The ODIs of this tour are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Bangladesh are currently number two in the points table of this event with three wins from three games so far.
It'll be Bangladesh's first New Zealand tour after the terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch in 2019. During the attack, the Bangladesh team was near one of those mosques, but they escaped unhurt.
The first ODI will take place on 20 March at the University of Otago Oval, Dunedin while the second and third ODIs will be played on 23 and 26 March at the University of Otago Oval, Dunedin and Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively. The first and last ODI will start at 4:00am (BdST) while the second ODI at 7:00am (BdST).
The three-match T20Is series will be played on 28, 30 March and 1 April at the Seddon Park, Hamilton, McLean Park, Napier and Eden Park, Auckland. The first of these matches will kick off at 7:00am (BdST) while the last two at 12:00pm (BdST).
Tamim Iqbal will lead Bangladesh in ODIs while Mahmudullah Riyad will captain the side in T20Is.
Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan took leave from the New Zealand series as his wife is expecting a third child in the second week of March.
Bangladesh played 35 ODIs and seven T20Is against New Zealand and came victorious in 10 ODIs, none of those was in New Zealand. Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I against the Blackcaps.
Bangladesh squad for New Zealand tour: Tamim Iqbal, Musaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mahedy Hasan, Rubel Hossain