BCB busy appeasing sulking seniors

What’s the job of a cricket board? Organising tours for the national team, understudy teams and age-level sides, staging domestic tournaments, taking care of venues, unearthing new talents and nurturing them to become future stars are few of the more notable tasks cricket boards across the world regularly perform.

But in Bangladesh, the country’s leading cricket body performs one extra duty that its contemporaries hardly ever do. It’s difficult to define in just one word but the phrase, ‘Senior cricketer appeasement’ could serve as a title for it.

Not only does Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regularly indulge the senior members of the team by bending to their wills, the top brass of the board also spends a considerable amount of time in performing this extra duty.