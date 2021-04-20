Pacer Shoriful included in squad

The two-match test series between touring Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka begins on Wednesday at the Pallakelle International Cricket Stadium in the Lankan tourist town of Kandy, reports UNB.

The match will start at 10:30 am (Bangladesh time) without any spectator in the stadium. Gazi TV and T- Sports will telecast the match live alongside other international channels in Bangladesh.

The two-match test series is also a part of the World Test Championship. The second and last match of the series will be held from 29 April to 3 May at the same venue. Bangladesh played five matches of this event but failed to win any of them.

The upcoming series will be marked as the Bangladesh’s first Test series abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic.