BCB postpones second round of National Cricket League

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Thursday decided to postpone the ongoing Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL), taking stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country, reports UNB.

Due to the recent surge in Covid-19 infections and fatalities, the BCB had decided to host NCL in only two venues – Cox’s Bazar and BKSP.

But the Cox’s Bazar authority imposed different restrictions including on the use of public transport. So, the board opted to postpone the league after the end of the two rounds.