BCB president finds Bangladesh’s Test improvement

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has found some improvements in the performance of the national cricket team currently touring West Indies, reports news agency BSS.

The team was on the verge of being whitewashed in the two-match Test series against the hosts when the BCB president talked to media. A few hours later Bangladesh lost the second and final Test by 10 wickets. Earlier, the team lost the first Test by seven wickets.