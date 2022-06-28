BCB president finds Bangladesh’s Test improvement

“I won’t say the team has been in bad state. We are losing matches in Test cricket continuously but the good thing is that we did well in West Indies than the 2018 tour,” Nazmul said during an award night programme of Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis in the city Monday.
“I think that it is an improvement. We have a long way to go for which we have a plan in the place,” he added.
The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CDDM) distributed the trophies for the last 15 years simultaneously on Monday.
A total of 84 trophies from 2007-08 season to 2021-2022 season were distributed amongst the winning club of Dhaka Premier League (DPL), First Division, Second Division and Third Division, that fall under the jurisdiction of CCDM, considered as the guardian of the Dhaka clubs.
The BCB president, however, took the initiative to clear the backlog as he instructed CCDM to arrange the award night programme where Nazmul Hassan himself, BCB directors, club officials and players were present.
“We are yet to learn the art of Test cricket despite spending 22 years here. We are also not a good team in T20 cricket. But if you monitor the Test performance of the current best teams, you will find that they also struggled in the first 22/25 years after getting Test status,” the BCB president remarked.
“It is not easy to build a Test culture. India needed almost 26 years to find their feet in the Test cricket. So we should not loss our patience. We have to stick to our process,” he said.
BCB president drew the example of New Zealand, saying that the Kiwis are going through a bad patch after winning the first ever ICC Test Championship trophy.
“New Zealand are the Test champion. After becoming champions, they lost to us and also are in losing streak. But that doesn’t mean they are a bad team now.”