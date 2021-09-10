BCB president rules out any rift between Tamim and Mahmudullah

The BCB agreed with Tamim's decision and the southpaw was eventually left out of Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup.
Though Tamim showed a reason for making him unavailable, it created uproar in the media and amongst the fans. It was also predicted that Mahmudullah Riyad, who is the captain of Bangladesh's T20 format did not want Tamim to be a part of the World Cup team.
"Due to the bio-bubble, there was no way for me to be around the team but still as far as I have seen, there was no problem between Tamim and Mahmudullah," Papon said while speaking to the media after Bangladesh's fifth T20I against the Kiwis Friday.
He also added the two team leaders-Jalal Younus and Ahmed Sajjdual Alam Bobby who accompanied Bangladesh in their New Zealand and Zimbabwe tour didn't see any problem between the two.
"I asked Jalal Younus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam whether they saw any rift between them but they said they didn't see any problem. So, there is no reason to comment on this anymore," he added.
Hasan went on to saying that there is no way to ask Tamim for reviewing his decision and change his mind about not playing in the T20 World Cup as the opener discussed with him before taking this decision.
"He discussed with me elaborately before ruling himself out of the T20 World Cup. So why on earth I will ask him to review his decision," he said "But the decision of Mahmudullah Riyad to retire from Test was totally unexpected to me," he remarked.