BCB president rules out any rift between Tamim and Mahmudullah

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon ruled out any rift between two senior players -- Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal-- as it was projected widely following the latter's decision to opt out the Twenty20 World Cup, reports BSS.

Tamim, from a Facebook live, withdrew him from the World Cup, stating that the players who played in this format regularly should be preferred ahead of him as he didn't play any T20 match since March, 2020.