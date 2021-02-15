BCB president slams selectors

"They (team management) had confirmed me to play at least two pacers in Dhaka, but they didn't. We'll ask for their explanation. They have to answer this," he added.



"After observing the last two series, we understood that there are some problems. So we have to find those out. And, one thing is clear that our pacers are better than our spinners," he further told the media.



Nazmul also criticized the decision of playing more spinners than the pacers in both of the Tests against West Indies. According to him, over the last few years, Bangladeshi pacers developed their skillset and they deserve more chances in Tests.



"We have more pacers now. Look at some previous domestic events, where pacers did really well. Why will we not play more pacers when we have them? They selected five pace bowlers in the squad but they don't play them," Nazmul told the media.



"We have to find out a solution. We just cannot leave it this way. I didn't say much after losing a Test to Afghanistan, but today, I am telling many things. We have to make some changes," he further told the media.



