BCB president slams selectors

After the humiliating 2-0 series defeat against the West Indies, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan claimed that he recommended Mahmudullah Riyad as the replacement of injured Shakib Al Hasan who had earlier been ruled out of the match. But the selectors called for Soumya Sarkar who failed to deliver well, reports UNB.
In the first game of Bangabandhu Test series in Chattogram, Bangladesh lost by three wickets. They needed to win in Dhaka to level the series, but they failed falling short of 17 runs.
"When I came to know that Shakib is injured and we need a replacement, I gave them four-five options. Akram (Khan), Nannu (Minhajul Abedin), Sumon (Habibul Bashar) were there. I told them to go for any one of Mahmudullah, Mosaddek (Hossain), Mahidy (Hasan) or Soumya. Mahmudullah was the first option, but the selectors went for Soumya," Nazmul told the media after Dhaka Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
While selecting a squad is always the duty of the selectors who are supposed to be independent, Nazmul developed a tendency to interrupt the process over the last few years.
"They (team management) had confirmed me to play at least two pacers in Dhaka, but they didn't. We'll ask for their explanation. They have to answer this," he added.
"After observing the last two series, we understood that there are some problems. So we have to find those out. And, one thing is clear that our pacers are better than our spinners," he further told the media.
Nazmul also criticized the decision of playing more spinners than the pacers in both of the Tests against West Indies. According to him, over the last few years, Bangladeshi pacers developed their skillset and they deserve more chances in Tests.
"We have more pacers now. Look at some previous domestic events, where pacers did really well. Why will we not play more pacers when we have them? They selected five pace bowlers in the squad but they don't play them," Nazmul told the media.
"We have to find out a solution. We just cannot leave it this way. I didn't say much after losing a Test to Afghanistan, but today, I am telling many things. We have to make some changes," he further told the media.
In Chattogram Test, Bangladesh team management played Mustafizur Rahman as the lone pacer. He took two wickets in the first innings of the first Test. The team management went with the same strategy in Dhaka when they included Abu Jayed Rahi in the XI replacing Mustafizur. Abu Jayed bagged six wickets in this game.
Ahead of the Pakistan tour last year, Bangladesh head coach Russell Doming said Mustafuzur should improve a lot to be considered for red-ball cricket. But the selectors included Mustafizur in this series despite not having any notable improvement in the longer version cricket.
In the just-concluded Test series against West Indies, Bangladesh failed to show any thoughtful plan. In the first innings of Dhaka Test, most Bangladeshi bowlers were undisciplined which leaked too many runs. West Indies had secured a 113-run lead in the first innings of this match, which has eventually proved to be the decisive point of the game.