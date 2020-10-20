BCB President's Cup: Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI

Earlier, Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Tamim XI, won the toss and opted to bat first. But they failed to ensure a good start losing four wickets in 17 runs. Thanks to two fifties by Yasir Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon, they posted 221 runs.

In the fiery first spell, Rubel Hossain bagged three of his four wickets in the game.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the first to fall when he tried to cut a delivery by Rubel but only managed to send the ball to the slip cordon where Naim Sheikh took a brilliant catch.

Abu Hider Rony removed Tamim Iqbal who had started with two fours.

After the removal of both the openers, Rubel sent back Anamul Haque Bijoy (1) and Mohammad Mithun (2) to the dressing room.