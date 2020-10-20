BCB President's Cup: Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI

Mahmudullah XI beat Tamim XI by four wickets in the ongoing BCB President's Cup at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday, keeping alive their dream of playing the final.
A defeat would have been sent them out of the competition.
Tamim XI won the toss and posted 221 runs for eight wickets in 50 overs. In reply, Mahmudul Hasan Joy (58), Mahmudullah Riyad (67) and Imrul Kayes (49) batted well to guide Mahmdullah XI to a dominating win.
They ended on 222 for six in 49.1 overs.
For Tamim XI, Mohammad Saifuddin bagged three wickets conceding 49 runs in 10 overs while Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam took one wicket each.
Earlier, Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Tamim XI, won the toss and opted to bat first. But they failed to ensure a good start losing four wickets in 17 runs. Thanks to two fifties by Yasir Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon, they posted 221 runs.
In the fiery first spell, Rubel Hossain bagged three of his four wickets in the game.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim was the first to fall when he tried to cut a delivery by Rubel but only managed to send the ball to the slip cordon where Naim Sheikh took a brilliant catch.
Abu Hider Rony removed Tamim Iqbal who had started with two fours.
After the removal of both the openers, Rubel sent back Anamul Haque Bijoy (1) and Mohammad Mithun (2) to the dressing room.
Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mahidul Islam Ankon added 111 runs in the fourth wicket stand. Yasir fell while running for a single scoring 62 off 81 balls with five fours and one six, while Mahidul posted 57 off 110 balls with three fours and two sixes. In the seventh wicket stand, Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin added 75 runs, which has helped Tamim XI post 221 runs. Mosaddek scored 40 off 39 with three fours and one six while Saifuddin scored 38 off 29 with four fours and one six.
For Mahmudullah XI, Rubel bagged four wickets conceding 34 in 10 overs. Ebadot Hossain got two wickets and Abu Hider Rony one.
Brief score:
Tamim XI 221/8 in 50 overs, Yasir 62, Mahidul 57, Mosaddek 40, Saifuddin 38; Rubel 4/34, Ebadot 2/60, Abu Hider 1/40. Mahmudullah XI 222/6 in 49.1 overs,
Mahmudullah 67, Mahmudul 58, Imrul 49; Saifuddin 3/49, Khaled 1/39, Taijul 1/40.