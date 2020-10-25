BCB President’s Cup: Najmul XI, Mahmudullah XI to fight for glory today

High flying Najmul XI expect a wonderful finish of their run in the BCB President’s Cup as they are set take on Mahmudullah XI in the final of the tri-team tournament at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (Sunday).

The final was originally scheduled to be held on Friday but inclement weather forecast forced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to shift the match to Sunday, reports BSS.

The match will start at 1.30pm and will be streamed live on BCB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. State-run Bangladesh Television will also telecast the match live. Monday is kept as the reserve day of the final match.