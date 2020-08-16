BCB reluctant to host cricket at home due to COVID-19

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Saturday said the board is not thinking of hosting cricket at present because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, reports UNB.

He said cricket at home is too risky before the pandemic situation gets better or a vaccine comes along.

However, the board has no problem with their next foreign tour to Sri Lanka as the country is handling the COVID-19 situation with great care.

“We can’t start playing cricket at home without the pandemic situation getting better or we’ve a vaccine. It’ll only be welcoming danger if we decided to start domestic cricket now,” Nazmul told the media on Saturday at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur, Dhaka.