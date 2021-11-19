'BCB serves show-cause notice to Mushfiqur Rahim'

He also raised a question about communication gap between the board’s selectors and senior players.
BCB in its show cause notice said the board thinks Mushfiqur has breached code of conduct by making such comments.
On Mushfiq’s exclusion from T20I series against Pakistan, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, “We have four Test matches in close interval. Test Championship will begin by Pakistan series. Immediately after the series, we would play another Test series against New Zealand. Mushfique is one of the best and most important players of the team. We rested him from T20 series so that he can give his best (in Tests).”