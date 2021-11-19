Cricket

'BCB serves show-cause notice to Mushfiqur Rahim'

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim Prothom Alo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has served a show cause notice to senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahmin over some of his comments to the media, a source from board confirmed.

Mushfiqur was ‘rested’ from Bangladesh’s ongoing Twenty 20 series against Pakistan. But speaking to some media, Mushfiqur said he was axed from the series and not rested.

He also raised a question about communication gap between the board’s selectors and senior players.

BCB in its show cause notice said the board thinks Mushfiqur has breached code of conduct by making such comments.

On Mushfiq’s exclusion from T20I series against Pakistan, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said, “We have four Test matches in close interval. Test Championship will begin by Pakistan series. Immediately after the series, we would play another Test series against New Zealand. Mushfique is one of the best and most important players of the team. We rested him from T20 series so that he can give his best (in Tests).”

