BCB starts streaming first Test on Facebook

People in Bangladesh had the option of viewing the match on ICC’s streaming platform for a subscription fee of $ 2. But they could only pay the fee using an international credit card.
Earlier, Total Sports, a Bangladeshi marketing agency, purchased the broadcast rights for the series from Cricket West Indies but failed to sell it to a Bangladeshi TV channel.
BCB were trying to stream the match for free on its Facebook page before the series began but couldn’t due to a technical problem. BCB media wing chief Tanvir Ahmed said that the problem was solved before the third day’s play on Saturday and the rest of the match will be streamed on Facebook.