BCB summoned Saifuddin by for ‘baseless remarks’

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, who is preparing to get back to cricket after recovering from his injury was summoned by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for a recent statement to media on Tuesday, reports BSS.

Saifuddin told the media that none of the coaches of the national team took care of him and didn’t even contacted him as he has been out of the national team for a long time.

The BCB which sent Saifuddin to London for his treatment some days ago, took this matter seriously and summoned him as to why he made those comments.