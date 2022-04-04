BCB to lodge formal complaint with ICC

Jalal explained how the South African targeted Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Bangladesh’s centurion in the first innings, when he came out to bat on Day 4, “They surrounded [Mahmudul Hasan] Joy when he went out to bat. They were saying some things. He couldn’t say anything back since he is a junior player. It was deplorable. Instead of controlling the situation, the umpires warned our players whenever we made complaints against the sledging.”

Just like Shakib and Mahmud, Jalal also wants the ICC to revert to its rule of using neutral umpires in Test matches.

“Sledging definitely took place from both sides, but when they started it and took it overboard, we complained to the umpires. It wasn’t acceptable. We properly condemn it. We have to accept the umpires’ decisions, but the ICC must reinstate neutral umpires.”