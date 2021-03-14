BCB to replace Vettori with a local coach

Bangladesh’s spin-bowling consultant Daniel Vettori won’t be available after the forthcoming New Zealand series of the Tigers, reports news agency UNB.
To replace him in the next series, which will take place in Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board will appoint a local coach, confirmed the cricket operations chairman of BCB Akram Khan.
Bangladesh national team is currently touring New Zealand for a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series. After this tour, the Tigers will fly for Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship.
“Our contract with Vettori will end after the T20I series against New Zealand,” Akram told the reporters on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. “And there are many problems to tour for him due to the Covid-19 restriction in his country. We won’t get his service outside of New Zealand for now. So we are not sure about his future with us.”
To replace Vettori, Bangladesh might appoint a local coach for the Sri Lanka tour as Akram hinted while talking to the media.
“We need to talk about Vettori’s future with us. We have some local coaches who are capable of doing the duty. So we may appoint someone from them for the Sri Lanka tour,” Akram added.
Akram, however, didn’t name any local coach who might take the role from Vettori.
He also said that BCB is in regular contact with the Sri Lanka board to arrange a practice game for the Tigers ahead of the Test series. Since the Bangladesh team will only play limited-over cricket in New Zealand, they might have to play Sri Lanka Tests without any longer version cricket before.
“The national team players (who are in New Zealand) may get a chance to take part in NCL. But if they miss it, we will arrange a practice game in Sri Lanka. The board is in regular discussion with the Lankan board regarding this,” Akram told the media.