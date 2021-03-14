BCB to replace Vettori with a local coach

Bangladesh’s spin-bowling consultant Daniel Vettori won’t be available after the forthcoming New Zealand series of the Tigers, reports news agency UNB.

To replace him in the next series, which will take place in Sri Lanka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board will appoint a local coach, confirmed the cricket operations chairman of BCB Akram Khan.

Bangladesh national team is currently touring New Zealand for a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series. After this tour, the Tigers will fly for Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series which is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship.