BCB to take final decision on Shakib's South Africa tour

The BCB however didn't take this in positive way as its president Nazmul Hassan questioned Shakib's commitment to the country. He also lambasted Shakib for seeking another break despite agreeing play against South Africa.

After BCB president's outburst, another influential BCB director Khaled Mahmud Sujon, who is also the Bangladesh team director came down heavily on Shakib, saying that the board wants to put an end to Shakib Al Hasan's habit of creating debate before any series.

"Since Shakib has been given two days, let him come. Let's talk then we will decide. I hope he will go. Because there is a difference between Shakib going and not going," Mahmud said on Tuesday.

"Now it's time for a full stop. Enough is enough. You cannot run BCB. No one can say whether he wants to play or not. If anyone wants to play then he has to play properly. If you do not want to play then you have to tell. If you want a break, take a break. No one will stop him. The president also wanted to say so. Maybe or he said a little softly. I'm a little loud.”