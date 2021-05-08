BCB trying to relax quarantine rules for Shakib, Mustafiz

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is trying to convince the government to relax the quarantine rules for Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman, the board's CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Saturday, reports UNB.

Shakib and Mustafiz returned home from India on Thursday, and are under a 14-day institutional quarantine in Dhaka.

Both players were playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended as some cricketers had tested positive for Covid-19.

Although the government's Covid protocol requires all the inbound passengers to go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, the general protocol is not supposed to apply to athletes, Nizamuddin said.



