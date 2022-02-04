BCB warns Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) acted sharply by warning Minister Group Dhaka’s Afghanistan recruit Mohammad Shahzad who was caught smoking in public at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, reports BSS.

"We did not expect anything like that from a cricketer like Mohammad Shahzad. Such incidents in the cricket field put a negative impact. He has been warned not to do so in future,” BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said here today.