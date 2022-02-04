BCB warns Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS

After the match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barisal was washed out, the match between Minister Group Dhaka and Comilla Victorians was also canceled as light drizzle continued to fall. When the rain stopped for sometime, the players from Dhaka and Comilla went down to see the field.
There was a reunion of three Afghan cricketers. Karim Janat has come to play for Comilla. Mohammad Shahzad and Fazal Haque Farooqi are playing in Dhaka. The Afghan trio is seen chatting near the dressing room. But Mohammad Shahzad sparked a controversy there.
He smoked an electric cigarette. He has been seen doing this more than once.
The media manager of Dhaka was seen trying to stop Shahzad. But he could not be stopped. Later, Dhaka manager Mizanur Rahman Babul and senior cricketer Tamim were seen trying to dissuade him from smoking. Shahzad looked angry by the intervention and entered into the dressing room.