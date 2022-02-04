Cricket

BCB warns Shahzad for smoking in SBNCS

Prothom Alo English Desk
Afghan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad is seen smoking in the field
Afghan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad is seen smoking in the fieldProthom Alo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) acted sharply by warning Minister Group Dhaka’s Afghanistan recruit Mohammad Shahzad who was caught smoking in public at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, reports BSS.

"We did not expect anything like that from a cricketer like Mohammad Shahzad. Such incidents in the cricket field put a negative impact. He has been warned not to do so in future,” BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said here today.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After the match between Sylhet Sunrisers and Fortune Barisal was washed out, the match between Minister Group Dhaka and Comilla Victorians was also canceled as light drizzle continued to fall. When the rain stopped for sometime, the players from Dhaka and Comilla went down to see the field.

There was a reunion of three Afghan cricketers. Karim Janat has come to play for Comilla. Mohammad Shahzad and Fazal Haque Farooqi are playing in Dhaka. The Afghan trio is seen chatting near the dressing room. But Mohammad Shahzad sparked a controversy there.

Advertisement

He smoked an electric cigarette. He has been seen doing this more than once.

The media manager of Dhaka was seen trying to stop Shahzad. But he could not be stopped. Later, Dhaka manager Mizanur Rahman Babul and senior cricketer Tamim were seen trying to dissuade him from smoking. Shahzad looked angry by the intervention and entered into the dressing room.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement