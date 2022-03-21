BCB will not release Taskin for IPL

Bangladesh Cricket Board has halted Taskin Ahmed’s dreams of playing in the Indian Premier League by refusing to release the player before the South Africa Tests.

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two newly added franchises set to take part in this year’s IPL, showed interest to rope in Taskin as a replacement for their injured English pacer Mark Wood.

Lucknow want to have Taskin available for the entire season of IPL 2022, which begins on 26 March. But Bangladesh will begin their two-Test series against South Africa from 31 March.