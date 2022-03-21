BCB will not release Taskin for IPL

Taskin is a part of the Test squad and the management does not want to let him go before the important series.
“If he [Taskin] plays, he would have to leave right after the ODI series. But why should we let go one of our main bowlers right before the Test series?” a member of the management seeking anonymity told the correspondent in Johannesburg.
BCB’s chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury also clarified why the board won’t give Taskin a No-objection Certificate for the entire IPL season.
“An IPL franchise contacted us to know whether or not Taskin would get the NOC. But our national interest comes first. He can play in the IPL but not by skipping national team games. Right now, there is no chance for Taskin to go there.”
But the CEO also said that if any IPL franchises want to take Taskin after the South Africa Tests, which are scheduled to end on 11 April, and before Bangladesh’s tour to Sri Lanka in May, the board would consider it.
There are some doubts regarding all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. His mother and children are ill and are currently admitted to a hospital in Dhaka. But the CEO assured that Shakib won’t leave the series midway. “Even today, I spoke with the physicians in the hospital. They are doing much better than before.”