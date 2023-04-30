Fakhar Zaman hits third successive ton as Pakistan beat New Zealand

Once Imam-ul-Haq fell for 24 with the team’s total at 66, Zaman and Azam added 135 for the second wicket and even the fall of Azam and Abdullah Shafique (seven) did not derail Pakistan’s chase.

Azam hit five boundaries and a six in his 25th ODI fifty.

“It was my lucky day to score again against New Zealand as I got chances,” said Zaman.

“I try to take my time at the start and then with five players in the circle it becomes easier to score.”

Visiting skipper Latham described Zaman as “outstanding”.

“We were very happy at the halfway mark,” said Latham. “Fakhar played an outstanding knock. They were able to build partnerships and that was a big tick in the batting department.”