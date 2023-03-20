Cricket

Bangladesh sent to bat, Hasan replaces Mustafiz

Ireland won the toss and sent Bangladesh to bat first in the second ODIProthom Alo

Bangladesh were sent to bat first by Ireland in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Bangladesh will take an unassailable lead in the series if they win the match as the Tigers registered a 183-run victory, their biggest in ODI history, in the first match at the same venue.  

Bangladesh have not lost an ODI against the Irish since 2010. 

Both teams made two changes. Bangladesh rested Mustafizur Rahman and brought in Hasan Mahmud. The Irish side handed a debut for Mathew Humphreys who replaces Gareth Delaney. 

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mathew Humphreys , Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume

