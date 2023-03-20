Bangladesh sent to bat, Hasan replaces Mustafiz

Bangladesh have not lost an ODI against the Irish since 2010.
Both teams made two changes. Bangladesh rested Mustafizur Rahman and brought in Hasan Mahmud. The Irish side handed a debut for Mathew Humphreys who replaces Gareth Delaney.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Mathew Humphreys , Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume