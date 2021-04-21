BD v SL: Najmul hits maiden Test ton as Tigers take control

Najmul Hossain Shanto registered his maiden Test century on Wednesday as Bangladesh took control of Kandy Test against Sri Lanka. At the end of the first day's play, Tigers had amassed 302 for two wickets, reports UNB

Najmul and Mominul Haque were unbeaten for 126 and 64 respectively. Najmul hit 14 fours and one six while Mominul scored six fours.Bangladesh captain Mominul won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision proved to be right despite losing Saif Hassan in the second over of the innings.



After Saif's dismissal, Najmul came and batted with great discipline through almost the entire day. He partnered with Tamim in the second wicket to post a partnership of 144 runs.

Najmul accompanied Mominul in the third wicket stand, which was impregnable at the end of the day, to add 150 runs. It is now the highest third-wicket partnership for Bangladesh in away Tests. They still have a good chance to make it even bigger.



In the previous six Tests, Najmul scored 241 runs with one fifty. He was in dire need to prove his mettle in the longer version of international cricket. The 22-year-old batsman has finally come forward and recorded his maiden Test ton.



Tamim smashed two fours off the first over of the match bowled by Suranga Lakmal, which was a hint of his fiery batting display on day one. The left-handed opener ended up on 90 off 101 delivers with 15 fours. The southpaw had a good chance to hit a century or even bigger innings but missed it out.