Ben Stokes takes indefinite break over ‘mental well-being’

England’s Ben Stokes is to take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket to “prioritise his mental well-being”, with the all-rounder the latest high-profile sports star to step away from the pressures of competition, reports AFP.

Stokes has withdrawn from England’s Test squad ahead of a five-match series against India starting at Trent Bridge next week, with his place taken by Craig Overton.

“The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect,” said a statement from the governing body.