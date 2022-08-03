Yadav blitz restores series lead for India

Suryakumar Yadav epitomised his team’s new all-out attacking approach with a blazing 76 at the top of the order as India romped to a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies in the third Twenty20 International in St Kitts on Tuesday.

After his Caribbean counterpart, Kyle Mayers, anchored the home side’s total of 164 for five with a boisterous 73 off 50 balls batting first, Yadav’s effort off 44 deliveries with eight fours and four sixes ensured the visitors cantered to the target with an over to spare to take a 2-1 lead in the series ahead of the final two matches at the weekend in Florida.