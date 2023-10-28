Warner, Head hit rapid World Cup fifties against New Zealand

David Warner and Travis Head both hit fifties as Australia raced to 118-0 off the first 10 overs in their World Cup clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

Warner, who turned 37 on Friday, smashed his 32nd ODI half-century off 28 balls with three fours and five sixes.

Head, playing his first match of the World Cup after breaking his hand in South Africa on the eve of the tournament, took just 25 balls to reach his 19th score of fifty or more in one-day internationals.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against five-time champions Australia in Dharamsala.