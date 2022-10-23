Kohli lost for words after wondrous innings against Pakistan

Virat Kohli was lost for words as his unbeaten 82 took India to a stunning last-ball win against Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday after Sri Lanka had earlier strolled to a nine-wicket victory over Ireland.

India looked down and out at 45-4 halfway through their pursuit of arch-rival Pakistan’s 159-8 with 90,000 spectators working themselves into a frenzy in an incredible atmosphere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

But Kohli, with 82 off 53 balls and Hardik Pandya, who scored 40 off 37, launched an incredible fightback with a century stand.