Kohli lost for words after wondrous innings against Pakistan

India still needed 60 off the last five overs, which was reduced to an unlikely 28 with only eight balls remaining.
Kohli then bludgeoned two towering sixes off Haris Rauf to leave India needing 16 off the final over from a nervous Mohammad Nawaz, who peppered it with wides and no-balls to help them to their target.
“It’s a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened,” said Kohli, back to his rampant best after a lean couple of years.
“I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end.”
India captain Rohit Sharma, who was out for just four, was full of praise for Kohli and Pandya’s stand and admitted he had thought at one stage: “We were in no position to win this.”
“Those two guys are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence,” he said.
A deflated Pakistan captain Babar Azam paid tribute to Kohli.
“Our bowlers bowled really well. We had a chance, we tried to stick to our plans. But credit to Virat Kohli.”
Few sporting rivalries match the passion of India-Pakistan and the atmosphere, already electric, hit fever pitch when Pakistan’s openers were dismissed cheaply after being sent into bat, with Azam out lbw for a golden duck to Arshdeep Singh.
There was no let-up in the ear-splitting noise right to the breathless final over which included Kohli hitting a six off a no-ball, then running three byes after being bowled off a free hit.
A wide and some scrambled runs left Kohli at the non-striker’s end with two needed off two balls.
Dinesh Karthik was then stumped down the leg side as he stumbled out of his ground leaving Ravi Ashwin needing two off the final delivery.
“As good a game as I can remember seeing in T20 cricket .. Both teams bring so much .. 90 thousand at the G .. UNBELIEVABLE,” tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan.
India betting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on social media: “@imVkohli, it was undoubtedly the best innings of your life. It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against Rauf over long on was spectacular!”