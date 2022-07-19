Pakistan 147-2 at Tea in pursuit of record 342

Pakistan lost two wickets but opener Abdullah Shafique stood strong on 77 as the tourists chased 342 for victory on Day four of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The visitors reached 147-2 at Tea, still needing 195 runs to take the lead in the two-match series at Galle, where the highest successful fourth-innings chase is 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Shafique was batting alongside skipper Babar Azam, on 26, as the two put on an unbeaten stand of 43.