Big squads needed to combat bubble fatigue: Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes teams such as India will need increasingly large squads to help them combat "bubble fatigue" as they press ahead with extensive touring schedules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading Indian players have been in a series of bio-secure bubbles since September, initially while taking part in an Indian Premier League moved to the United Arab Emirates on health grounds.

Travelling to Australia, they again underwent quarantine ahead of the ongoing Test series.

Bubble fatigue has already become an issue for a number of England players, with the likes of Tom Banton and Tom Curran citing it as a reason for their withdrawal from contracts in Australia's Big Bash League.