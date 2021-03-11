Black Caps call three new faces for ODIs

In-form batsman Devon Conway was one of three new faces named Thursday in New Zealand’s squad for the upcoming one-day international series against Bangladesh.

South Africa-born Conway was rewarded for his outstanding Twenty20 displays, including an unbeaten 99 in the recent series victory over Australia.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell and batter Will Young are the other ODI debutants in the 13-man squad.

New Zealand have not played ODI cricket since March last year, when their tour of Australia was cancelled after just one match due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham will captain the side, with regular skipper Kane Williamson sitting out the series to rest an injured elbow.