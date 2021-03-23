Blitz in death overs propels India to strong position

Shreyas Iyer, who came out to bat at number four, was not able to impress with the bat and he departed after scoring just six runs.

England managed to bog down Dhawan when the left-handed was in his 90s, and this brought about his dismissal in the 39th over. The left-handed Dhawan (98) went for a pull shot off the bowling of Stokes, but he ended up handing a simple catch to Morgan at mid-wicket, reducing India to 197/4.

Soon after, Hardik Pandya (1) also ended up giving his wicket to Stokes and this left the hosts in a spot of bother with 9.3 overs still left in the innings.

Making his debut, Krunal did not show any nerves and he smashed boundaries consistently to help India rocket along in the final overs. The left-hander also registered a half-century in his first ODI and he created the record for the fastest fifty scored by a debutant in ODI cricket -- 26 balls.

In the final five overs, the hosts managed to score 67 more runs and India cruised past the 300-run mark. Krunal and Rahul clearly took the English bowlers by surprise as they kept matching each other shot for shot.

Brief Scores: India 317/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 98, KL Rahul 62*, Krunal Pandya 58*; Ben Stokes 3-34) vs England.