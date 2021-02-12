Bonner misses ton but Da Silva puts West Indies on top

Nkrumah Bonner missed out on a century but Joshua Da Silva hit an unbeaten 50 to help the West Indies build on their overnight score in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Benefitting from some loose Bangladeshi bowling, Da Silva was unbeaten on 70 off 136 balls as the West Indies reached 325-6 at lunch on the second day after resuming on 223-5.

Alzarri Joseph was accompanying Da Silva at the interval with 34 off 48 balls that included two sixes.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan denied Bonner his maiden Test century dismissing him for 90 off 209 balls after the right-hander resumed on 74.