Boycott urges England batsmen to follow Kohli's spin class

Geoffrey Boycott has told England to learn from the example of Indian captain Virat Kohli when it comes to batting on spin-friendly pitches.

England were twice dismissed cheaply on a Chennai pitch offering considerable turn as hosts India won the second test by the huge margin of 317 runs on Tuesday to level the four-match series at 1-1.

Even though pitches around the world have long varied because of differences in climate, Boycott said England could use Indian conditions to their advantage -- especially if they understood how Kohli followed being bowled for nought by off-spinner Moeen Ali in India's first innings with a second-innings of 62 runs.