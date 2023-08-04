India to be the next test for England’s ‘Bazball’: Nasser Hussain

England’s highly entertaining “Bazball” approach will face a test when the team travels to India next year for a five-match Test series, England captain Nasser Hussain believes.

Under coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England’s result-oriented approach to Test cricket once again enthralled fans as they overturned a 2-0 deficit to level the Ashes series against Australia 2-2.

They would encounter vastly different and spin-friendly conditions in India, where England lost 3-1 on their last tour in 2021 under Joe Root’s captaincy.