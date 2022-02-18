BPL 2022: Shakib joins team with ‘negative’ certificate

According to the BCB rules Shakib needed to be negative in the Covid-19 test. Shakib came out negative in the test, said BCB physician Manjurul Islam.

He said, “He (Shakib) has returned the team hotel following all the Covid protocols set by BCB. He was found negative in the coronavirus test.”

Fortune Barishal’s vice-captain Nurul Hasan joined Imrul Kayes in the BPL trophy unveiling ceremony as Shakib missed the programme on Thursday. Barishal franchise executive Sabibr Khan said, “Shakib could not come due to stomach ailment.”

But confusion was created when Nurul Hasan, after unveiling the trophy, said, “We had an optional training session yesterday. I think he (Shakib) is busy with gym or something else. Probably that’s why he couldn’t join and I had to attend the programme. I think this was the decision of the management. I don’t know anything more than this.”