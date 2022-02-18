BPL 2022: Shakib joins team with ‘negative’ certificate

According to the BCB rules Shakib needed to be negative in the Covid-19 test. Shakib came out negative in the test, said BCB physician Manjurul Islam.
He said, “He (Shakib) has returned the team hotel following all the Covid protocols set by BCB. He was found negative in the coronavirus test.”
Fortune Barishal’s vice-captain Nurul Hasan joined Imrul Kayes in the BPL trophy unveiling ceremony as Shakib missed the programme on Thursday. Barishal franchise executive Sabibr Khan said, “Shakib could not come due to stomach ailment.”
But confusion was created when Nurul Hasan, after unveiling the trophy, said, “We had an optional training session yesterday. I think he (Shakib) is busy with gym or something else. Probably that’s why he couldn’t join and I had to attend the programme. I think this was the decision of the management. I don’t know anything more than this.”
Fortune Barishal coach Khaled Mahmud also could not clarify the reason of Shakib’s absence on Thursday. “Nothing substantial. He practiced yesterday, joined the gym session today. Actually, I did not emphasise joining the practice session. He knows his game. If you follow the tournament, Shakib batted at third or fourth position and worked according to him. Today (Thursday) he said he won’t join as he wasn't feeling well. I said alright.”
BCB did not keep any stringent bio-security bubble in this BPL in consideration of the cricketers; mental health. The tournament is following a relatively relaxed ‘Managed Event Environment (MEE)’ method to avoid coronavirus infection. But if any player or support stuff leaves the team hotel for any emergency he can join the team if he is found negative in coronavirus test.
News agency UNB adds: UNB received some images of Shakib shooting for the commercial wearing a yellow polo shirt. Hours later, Shakib also posted a teaser on his social media handle wearing the same shirt.
However, neither Nurul nor Barishal coach Khaled Mahmud clarified why Shakib had skipped the training.
According to BPL Covid-safety protocols, no player is allowed to leave the bio-secure bubble sans an emergency. Shakib’s commitment for the commercial doesn’t count as an emergency.
According to experts, one can show Covid symptoms a few days after being exposed to the virus.
It’s not new for Shakib to break protocol. During the last Dhaka Premier League T20s, he was found to bring outsiders to his personal practice session when he was supposed to maintain social distancing.