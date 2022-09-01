Singapore-born David in Australia squad for T20 World Cup

Singapore-born batting powerhouse Tim David was on Thursday called up by Australia for this year's Twenty20 World Cup on home soil, the only change to the squad that won the tournament last year.

David's stunning elevation comes at the expense of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson with the 26-year-old earning his chance after a series of headline-grabbing individual performances across domestic cricket.

"Tim continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad," said chairman of selectors George Bailey of the giant middle-order hitter who was raised in Western Australia.