Bubble-weary Steve Smith concerned about players' mental health

The Big Bash League is set to start in December and run till February, with Australia’s national-team players expected to play for their domestic sides in the latter stages after India’s tour of Australia -- which will also be played in bio-secure bubbles.

“I’ll be honest with you, absolutely no chance,” Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “It’s still early days with the bubbles. We don’t know how long it’s going to last for.

“There’s an uncertainty there. It’s just going to be about having open conversations with coaches, general managers, whoever, to ensure that people are keeping their head space in a reasonable place.