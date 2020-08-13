Bulked-up Starc hopes to test 160kph mark

Starc broke down early in the next match at Adelaide Oval, the inaugural day-night test match, with a stress fracture.

He also strained a pectoral muscle last year after cranking up the pace against Sri Lanka in Canberra.

However, feeling refreshed and stronger from the long break since COVID-19 put a halt to cricket in March, Starc hopes he might be able to return to top speed.

“It would be nice but at the same time the two occasions I’ve been up around that (160 kph) mark I’ve snapped my foot,” he said in comments published by Cricket Australia’s website.