Bumrah, Ashwin bowl out Australia below 200 in second Test

AFP
Melbourne
India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Joe Burns (R) on the first day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India played at the MCG in Melbourne on 26 December 2020
India's Jasprit Bumrah (L) appeals successfully for the wicket of Australia's Joe Burns (R) on the first day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India played at the MCG in Melbourne on 26 December 2020AFP

Australia were dismissed for 195 in their first innings of the second Test Saturday by an Indian team desperate to restore pride after losing the opening clash between the teams in Adelaide.

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were all in the wickets as the hosts folded inside the first day after winning the toss and choosing to bat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 48 on a pitch offering the bowlers both bounce and spin. Bumrah was the pick of the attack with 4-56.

Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.

Advertisement

More News

Gritty Williamson lifts New Zealand after early Pakistan strike

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson bats during the first day of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on 26 December 2020

India grab three early Australia wickets to take control

Australia's Joe Burns (R) walks off after been dismissed by India on the first day of the second cricket Test match between Australia and India played at the MCG in Melbourne on 26 December 2020

Taylor, Williamson rescue New Zealand after early Pakistan strike

New Zealand’s Ross Taylor bats during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on 26 December 2020

India make four changes, Australia look to turn screw

Australia's batsman Steve Smith (C) entertains teammates during a training session ahead of the second cricket Test match against India, in Melbourne on 25 December, 2020