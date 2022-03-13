Bumrah picks five as India dismiss Sri Lanka for 109 in pink ball Test

Bumrah added two more to his first day's tally of three wickets as he sent back overnight batsmen Lasith Embuldeniya for one and Niroshan Dickwella for 21.

It was Bumrah's eighth five-wicket haul in 29 Tests.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the innings and finished with two wickets alongside fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Former captain Angelo Mathews remained the highest scorer for Sri Lanka with his 43 on Saturday.