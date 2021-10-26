Buttler hopes England maintain momentum with Bangladesh up next

"Winning momentum is vital. The way the tournament is set out, there's not much room for mistakes," Buttler told reporters. "We can take lots of confidence from the first game, it's fantastic to get a win on the board.
"Bangladesh are a strong team... they're a dangerous side. They have some really experienced players in the team and we're expecting a tough challenge.
"Obviously we try and plan for the opposition but at the same time we're focusing on ourselves and get our level of intensity to the place it needs to be. We feel confident as a group when we get that right and... that's going to give us the best chance for success."