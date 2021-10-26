Cricket

Buttler hopes England maintain momentum with Bangladesh up next

Reuters
England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 23 October 2021.
England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 23 October 2021.

England cannot afford to make mistakes in their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a potentially tricky clash against Bangladesh in Super 12 stage, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler said on Tuesday ahead of the first T20 meeting between the two sides.

England, top of Group I, are looking to build on their victory over defending champions West Indies in the opener, while Bangladesh are second-bottom after losing to Sri Lanka.

"Winning momentum is vital. The way the tournament is set out, there's not much room for mistakes," Buttler told reporters. "We can take lots of confidence from the first game, it's fantastic to get a win on the board.

"Bangladesh are a strong team... they're a dangerous side. They have some really experienced players in the team and we're expecting a tough challenge.

"Obviously we try and plan for the opposition but at the same time we're focusing on ourselves and get our level of intensity to the place it needs to be. We feel confident as a group when we get that right and... that's going to give us the best chance for success."

