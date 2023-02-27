Isle of Man bowled out for 10 runs, lowest ever score in T20Is

Spain chased the total in two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest.
“Crazy, just crazy,” Spain head coach Corey Rutgers told the Cricbuzz website. “It (the score) just went 4-4, 6-6. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.”
The match was the last of the six-match series, which Spain won 5-0 after the second game was abandoned due to rain.
The Isle of Man replaced Sydney Thunder at the top of the list of the lowest innings totals in men’s T20s. The Thunder were bowled out by Adelaide Strikers for 15 in the Big Bash League in December.