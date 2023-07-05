Bangladesh lose rain-hit 1st ODI to Afghanistan

Towhid Hridoy was the only shining light in the Bangladesh batting line-up, scoring 51 off 69 balls.

Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3-24 while leg-spinner Rashid Khan and off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman both claimed a couple of wickets each to choke Bangladesh’s middle order.

The visitors were then set a revised target of 164. In reply, Afghanistan got off to a cautious but solid start thanks to openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The opening stand, which yielded 54 runs, was ended by Shakib Al Hasan when he dismissed Gurbaz for 22 in the 16th over.