Tamim’s availability for Afghan Test shrouded in uncertainty

There is uncertainty regarding the availability of veteran Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal for the upcoming Afghanistan Test set to begin in Dhaka on 14 June.
Tamim recently complained about a recurring back pain that he has not fully recovered from. Habibul Bashar, a member of Bangladesh’s selection panel, mentioned that Tamim batted well in the net session on Sunday without any issues. However, he had complained of pain on 7 June.
“He has been showing signs of recovery,” Habibul said. “Nevertheless, his injury situation will be reassessed on 13 June.”
This means that whether or not Tamim will be available for the Afghanistan Test will be determined on the day before the match. However, Tamim has not trained as extensively as his teammates, so the extent of his injury remains unclear.
The Bangladesh team is already understaffed as regular captain Shakib Al Hasan is not in the squad due to a finger injury. If Tamim also misses this match, Bangladesh will have to field a relatively inexperienced side against the Afghans.
While Bangladesh is preparing without Shakib, Afghanistan will also be without their premium spinner Rashid Khan, who is suffering from a lower-back injury.
Meanwhile, Liton Das is all set to lead the Bangladesh team for the first time in a Test match. He has previously captained the Tigers in limited-overs cricket.
Bangladesh has played only one Test against Afghanistan before where they suffered an embarrassing defeat against the Test newcomers.