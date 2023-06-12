Tamim’s availability for Afghan Test shrouded in uncertainty

There is uncertainty regarding the availability of veteran Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal for the upcoming Afghanistan Test set to begin in Dhaka on 14 June.

Tamim recently complained about a recurring back pain that he has not fully recovered from. Habibul Bashar, a member of Bangladesh’s selection panel, mentioned that Tamim batted well in the net session on Sunday without any issues. However, he had complained of pain on 7 June.