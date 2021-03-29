Can’t make same mistakes again and again: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said that the team’s batting lineup has to find a way to click and avoid losing wickets in clusters after their 66-run defeat to New Zealand in the first T20I on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 211, Bangladesh were reduced to 59/6 in the first eight overs and ended up reaching 144/8 in 20 overs.

“The bowlers bowled quite well, Nasum Ahmed bowled really well on his debut. Once again, we have let ourselves down in the batting department, kept losing wickets in clusters. We need to pick ourselves up in the second game,” said Mahmudullah in the post-match presentation ceremony.