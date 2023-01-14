Bangladesh girls beat Australia in U-19 WC

Bangladesh lost opener Misty Shaha in the first ball of the innings but every other batter kept their head cool to chase down the target of 131.

Earlier in the day, Australia decided to bat first after winning the toss but Bangladeshi bowlers kept them in check. One-down Claire Moore scored 52 but consumed 51 balls while Ella Hayward scored 35 off 39.

Opening bowlers Marufa Akter and Disha Bishwas grabbed two wickets apiece for Bangladesh while Dipa Khatun played a pivotal role restricting Australia as she conceded just 16 runs bowling four overs.